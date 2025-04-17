RESIDENTS in Liskeard are voicing growing concerns following a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents involving teenagers throwing eggs at windows on various housing estates in the town.
A number of properties have been targeted in recent evenings with homeowners waking up to find egg splatters across their windows and doors.
The incidents are the latest in a string of anti-social behaviour issues that have plagued parts of Liskeard in recent months, including reports of vandalism, noise disturbances, door knocking and groups gathering late at night.
One resident took to social media saying: “Has anyone else had eggs thrown at their windows in the Jago Close/Catchfrench Crescent area. Didn’t know if that was a specific attack or stupid teens thinking they are funny!”
Police in the town are aware of the incidents and are urging residents to report any suspicious behaviour, while also increasing patrols in key areas.
Anyone who witnesses or experiences house egging in Liskeard is urged to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 or visiting their website. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always call 999. Residents can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.