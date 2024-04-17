Cllr Cassidy said: “As the only representative from the United Kingdom it was a privilege not only to represent Liskeard, but also to tell everyone about our town and its amazing people. It was also an honour to talk about the amazing work that Cornwall & Devon sending love to Ukraine undertake. I also got to spend some time talking to the Ukrainian ambassador to Moldova as well as the British ambassador. They both said how impressed they were with the commitment of the people of Devon and Cornwall in supporting Ukraine.”