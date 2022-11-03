Liskeard RBL Poppy Remembrance Day events
To recognise the start of Remembrance and the Poppy Appeal 2022, the Liskeard Royal British Legion organised the Festival of Remembrance Concert after a pause of two years due to the pandemic.
This was held on Friday, October 28 at 7pm in the Public Hall this time.
The programme consisted of items from the Liskeard Silver Band and the Polperro Fishermen’s Choir who were, and are, so supportive.
Standards were on display and a short act of worship concluded with the Last Post, National Anthem and Reveille. A fitting return to this poignant time of year.
Further important events connected to Remembrancetide will follow:
Field of Remembrance
This short Dedication of Crosses for personal tributes and reflection of those who made the ultimate sacrifice will take place on Sunday, November 6, outside Webb’s House at 2pm.
National Two-Minute Silence
This will take place outside Webb’s House at 11am on Friday, November 11, and any members of the public are invited to join the RBL in taking part or to respect that short moment of reflection if close by.
Act of Remembrance Parade and Civic Service
This will take place on Sunday, November 13, with the full parade leaving the Cattle Market at 10.15pm.
Led by the Liskeard Silver Band and Standard Bearers, RBL members and Veterans as well as Youth uniformed organisations, the parade will be also be joined by the Mayor of Liskeard and the Town Council and MP Sheryll Murray and proceed to the Cenotaph for the wreath-laying service.
The Civic Service follows at 11.15am in St Martins Church with the return March and Salute to the Cattle Market afterwards.
There will be short periods when key routes will be closed to traffic. Once again, all members of the public are most welcome to join together to pay respects for all those brave men and women who gave their lives in the cause of freedom and peace. Lest We Forget.
Poppies will be available throughout this period in various retail establishments and public places and the Poppy Appeal Organisers hope to report a very successful outcome for this worthy cause.
A branch committee meeting takes place tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.30pm.
The main thread will be the specific Remembrance events coming up which end with the Parade and Civic Act of Remembrance on Sunday, November 13, at 10.30am.
The AGM takes place on Thursday, November 17, at 7.30pm.
As always, all members are welcome to join us.
