Liskeard Community Fair (Saturday, April 20)
IN 2023 Liskeard Radio were centre stage at this event with our PA set up, pop-up banners and music gently filling the room with an agreeable background hum.
This year we chose to set up a table amongst those businesses and organisations with a view to circling the room and learning what was going on in the town and how we might help them...and there's really quite a bit going on!
As a local community radio station we do have unique resources at our disposal to help promote these groups and before I had a chance to take my coat off a number of the stall holders were already across to chat.
Adjacent to our table were the lovely Zoe and Ellie Zalick whose established 'Quiet Connections' offers the opportunity for the more introverted amongst us to get together with similar folks at weekly meetings locally.
Lesley Tennant, secretary of Looe Bowls Club also joined me to discuss the new season at their 'lawn' at Varley Lane. She told me they were looking for new members of all ages and that free coaching was available on Tuesday and Fridays.
The Liskeard Area Memory Cafe meets on the first Friday of each month in the Public Hall from 2.15pm.
The Liskeard Repair Cafe meets every second Saturday at Liskerrett Community Centre between 1pm and 4pm where the group of friendly volunteers, with many skills, will look to repair electrical items, furniture, clothing, appliances and more.
The Liskeard Community Choir meet at The Methodist Church Hall every Thursday 1.30pm til 3pm and they are always ready to invite new members to join the group, I was told even I could join!
Interviews in May
In the coming weeks I will be interviewing Alan Hartridge of Liskeard and Looe Foodbank to discuss what they do and how difficult the balance of food available vs individuals in need can be to maintain in their efforts to provide support.
I'll also be taking to Steve and Sheila Marrison at SJB Drone Imagery of Looe about the amazing service opportunities they can provide to support businesses and organisations with their remote filming and search capabilities.
New presenters and sponsors
We are pleased to announce that Liskeard Radio will add local businesses Glassmoon (Care) Services, Liskeard Traders Association, Paws to Train and Behaviour and Liskeard Bowls Club to our ever-growing list of sponsors whose support is vital to us as a community radio station. We are delighted to work with them.
We also welcome presenters Barry Ollie (Romford Baz) Al Roberts and Rose Pierce to our team.
RB's 'Through the Decades' Show airs on Sunday evenings 6pm til 8pm whilst Al's 'Tunes from the Man Cave' airs on Tuesdays 7pm til 9pm.
Rose's new show 'Across the Ages' has its debut on Monday, May 6 with the theme 'colours' which will give us an eclectic mix of bands or songs that include such in the name.