The final event of their fundraising efforts is the ‘Brave The Shave’ on Wednesday 12th April when, at around 12.30pm, Cecily and Thompson’s owner Michaela Thom will subject themselves to the fateful hand of Red Hairdressers in Fore Street to say goodbye to their lovely locks... all in aid of a great cause! The raffle will then be drawn live on air with Liskeard Radio with some great prizes, donated by local businesses for the winners... meaning there is plenty of time still to get tickets!