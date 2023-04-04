The Liskeard event season kicked off in earnest on Thursday, March 30, with a two-day Charity Event in aid of Brain Tumour Research organised and hosted by Thompson’s Opticians in Pike Street to coincide with national Wear A Hat Day (Friday 31st March).
All usual business was put on hold to host an array of awareness and fundraising efforts including a raffle, games and, quite aptly, a ‘guess how many (chocolate) eyeballs in the jar’ competition. On hand to encourage local involvement were Thompson’s staff Andy, Belinda, Sarah, Cecily and Georgia who can also be seen in their fun attire chatting about all the activities on Liskeard Radio’s Facebook page.
The final event of their fundraising efforts is the ‘Brave The Shave’ on Wednesday 12th April when, at around 12.30pm, Cecily and Thompson’s owner Michaela Thom will subject themselves to the fateful hand of Red Hairdressers in Fore Street to say goodbye to their lovely locks... all in aid of a great cause! The raffle will then be drawn live on air with Liskeard Radio with some great prizes, donated by local businesses for the winners... meaning there is plenty of time still to get tickets!
Liskeard Community Fair
The event, held at the Public Hall on Saturday 1st April, was attended by The Mayor, Cllr Simon Cassidy, his Deputy Cllr Christina Whitty and a number of local businesses and community groups each keen to highlight the great local opportunities and events available for the Liskeard Community with a backdrop of vocal harmony by Melodi Liskerret.
Liskeard Radio Team members Mike Allsopp, Christine Green and Ken Strange were prominently placed centre stage playing their more sedate music to create a suitable ambience and also to interview a number of the stall holders including Daniel Sturrock of The Workshed at Liskeard Cattle Market, who describes the near-complete construction of sixteen units and workspace for Digital SMEs, outdoor events and functions for the local community, and Bethany Jackson from Whitehead and Ross, an Education and Consultancy team offering employment assistance and funding for locals seeking positions.
Further information and interviews with Daniel, Bethany and other groups can also be found on the Liskeard Radio Facebook Page.
Liskeard Radio ‘Across The Decades’ Night
And finally, Liskeard Radio have announced their upcoming ‘Across The Decades’ event at the Public Hall (Saturday 10th June) to mark their 10th Anniversary of broadcasting to the local community. A number of the station’s presenters will provide an evening of entertainment and dancing, from 7.30pm ‘til midnight that really is not to be missed! Tickets can be purchased online via www.liskeardradio.com and are restricted to over 18s only at just £6 in advance or £7.50 on the door, if available.