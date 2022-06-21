Liskeard radio receives donation from Liskeard Lions

SOME urgently-needed new equipment will soon be coming on stream at Liskeard Radio thanks to the town’s Lions Club. Lions president Martin Symonds is pictured presenting a donation of £500 to Brian Ugalde at the studio on Barras Street. Later this year, Liskeard Radio, which is entirely staffed by volunteers, will celebrate being on air for 10 years. If you would like to be a part of this community station, get in touch via Facebook