We arrived at around 1.30pm to hear the band, literally, in full swing and huge crowd of folks braving the heavy rain from beneath the sanctuary of umpteen well -placed marquees.....We did manage to wriggle our way to the front as the boys played classics from Louis Prima and Louis Jordan and yes, we danced, and yes, we got soaked but what a great time....indeed the whole weekend was an absolute triumph...rain or shine!