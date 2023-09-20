The long-awaited Looe Weekender finally arrived and what an absolutely fab time was had by everyone as we experienced the, almost, full range of weather systems over the three-day event.
Liskeard Radio had been invited along to support The Kiosk at Hannafore where the line up of performers were pretty much as good as it gets.
Young Ken and I arrived at 9am on Friday morning — within three quarters of an hour we were sound-checking to a small gathering of folks taking early advantage of the front row seats and beverages available.
The opening performance was from Looe’s own Sing Rock Choir led by the lovely Samantha Griffiths who, despite suffering a cold herself, was in good voice and enthusiastic spirit. They really didn’t disappoint!
After a short interlude of music from ourselves next up was the fabulous Josh Curnow. The former BGT, or for the uninitiated Britain’s Got Talent, semi finalist showed just why he’s one of the most well-regarded talents in Cornwall.
We had chosen to broadcast this part of the show LIVE and without doubt listeners who couldn’t make the event were in for a treat.
Whilst we played our first scheduled set resident band, The NobHeadz, were getting ready for their first performance of the day with Simon and the rest of the Nobs performing their own versions of well known songs.
It has to be said that newest recruit Tim not only impressed with his new-found guitar skills but also as lead vocalist with his rendition of ‘Ghost Riders in the Sky,’ though it was hardly falsetto!
Other great performances on the opening day included the lovely young singer Ashling Delaney, a member of The Kiosk team and young Celtic Band The Stowes who played us out til the early evening.
Saturday didn’t look as promising in terms of weather and so Ken and I made another executive decision to erect our marquee which turned out to be a very wise move!
First up were Jazz Shed a stunning four piece vocal group led by Helen White whose violin and soprano saxophone talents matched her full range vocal skills so much so that we decided to start our second live broadcast session early in order to include the second half of their performance, they were simply that good!
The highlight of the afternoon was, for me, singer Matt Bowen a soloist performing a range of classic and modern tracks.
Matt asked the audience to request tracks and I challenged him to play Dire Strait’s Sultans of Swing which he did to rapturous applause.....you might want to catch it on our Facebook live post on the Liskeard Radio page.
By this time the weather had taken a turn for the worse though you might not have noticed with the die-hard fans sticking it out bravely!
It was another great day, I’m really not sure how it can be topped next year but I’m sure they will try and Liskeard Radio will be there to support them.
Sunday was, however, horrendous in terms of weather, the early downpour continued well into the afternoon and looked likely to dampen the day’s entertainment.
Due to other commitments Liskeard Radio weren’t able to be part of the line up however with the awesome Jump Jive band Company B performing I was very keen to pop along and have a dance even for just a short supporting visit.
We arrived at around 1.30pm to hear the band, literally, in full swing and huge crowd of folks braving the heavy rain from beneath the sanctuary of umpteen well -placed marquees.....We did manage to wriggle our way to the front as the boys played classics from Louis Prima and Louis Jordan and yes, we danced, and yes, we got soaked but what a great time....indeed the whole weekend was an absolute triumph...rain or shine!
It is important to add that this event was held to support both the ‘Lifeboats’ and ‘Pentreath’ Mental Health Charities who appreciate your ongoing donations.