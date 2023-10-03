As the summer events season drew to a close the team at Liskeard Radio had an opportunity to support a number of late fundraisers locally.
Liskeard Lions Carnival Funday Saturday, September 23.
The weather on the run up to this year’s event was not in the least bit promising however, much to the relief of the many local businesses and organisations who supported it, the rain held off and made for a fun day out for allcomers.
Stalls included The Original Cornish Pasty Company, Vintage 72 Toys and Liskeard Radio’s very own Ken Strange who provided the supporting music for the live performers playing from the main music tent.
A bouncy castle, dog show and face painting were among the other entertainments on offer on what turned out to be another great day at Castle Park, well done Liskeard Lions and 1st Liskeard Scout Group!
MacMillan Coffee Morning, Friday, September 29.
This well-established National Cancer charity event was held at Liskeard’s Public Hall last week with Town Council officers Jacqui and Mandy on hand with a fabulous selection of home made cakes teas and coffees.
Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy joined us at the well attended event and, not uncommonly, was keen to partake in the sweet treats on offer.
Looe Social Club 70s Night Saturday, September 30.
Liskeard Radio Roadshow was out and about helping local groups to raise much-needed funds, on this occasion, for the New Year’s Eve fireworks display at Looe beachfront which draws thousands of visitors from the surrounding area every year.
The two-part display, held for local children in the evening and adult revellers at midnight, is solely funded by donations and fundraising events....on this occasion the team were invited to provide the entertainment at the town’s popular social club.
As a local DJ, Liskeard Radio’s Soul Show presenter Mike Allsopp took up the invite for this well promoted and well attended fancy dress night where a variety of cocktails were on offer from steward Sara Tasker whose team had turned the function room into something straight out of a Saturday Night Fever scene, albeit with an inflatable mirrorball!
As a teenager of the 70s Mike had an exhaustive catalogue of nostalgic classics to choose from to entertain a lively audience who had made a concerned effort to dress for the occasion and who were keen to request their favourite tracks and artists.... some were classics, some were a little cheesy but all were floor fillers from the very start of the evening!
A two-hour section of the evening was broadcast live for Liskeard Radio listeners unable to make the event who sadly would have missed Mike leading Muds legendary ‘Tiger Feet’ dance which is, of course, has featured in several post-event social media posts.
A prize raffle included several donations from local businesses including a voucher for the Island View Cafe which was won, amusingly, by Al Wallis, owner of Island View Cafe who promptly put the prize back into the draw.
Best outfit of the evening went to Graham Amos whose eye-catching gold medallion was the difference between him and second place and an impromptu vocal performance by local Agnetha Faltskog lookalike, Debbie Scoble, singing along to Abba’s Waterloo prompted rousing cheers of appreciation from an equally vocal crowd.
All in all a great night out with lots of great music, dancing and a lot of fun, that raised money for an important local tradition.
We will update on the amounts raise for the individual charities as soon as the figures are available.