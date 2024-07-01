This week saw the team out and about starting on Saturday morning with The Liskeard Carnival Fun Day organised by The Lions Club at The Workshed in town, writes Mike Allsopp.
After successfully setting up our brand new, out-of-the-box, larger than anyone else's gazebo and sound-checking the equipment Ken and I kicked off with the music.
There were a number of excellent stalls including the very popular 'Cold n Rolled' Ice Cream stand, run by the lovely Scarlett and her family where ice cream mix is poured and patted onto a minus 30 degree plate and scraped into curls of deliciousness.
During the course of the morning organiser Daniel Sturrock, gave me a tour of his fabulous workshed business hub where an open-plan ground floor arrangement of desks allowed for a number of permanent places and a number of hot-desks, available for hire.
The ladies of Samba Kernow made an afternoon appearance followed later by the traditional 'Furry Dance' led by mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and incoming Lions president Lisa Ince.
Sunday afternoon saw our first foray into the centre of Looe to support the RNLI 'Open Day' and the Fundraising team at the invite of Shirley Adams the recently appointed events manager.
We set up our PA system in the bright sunshine with the backdrop of a packed main beach and expectant crowd.
The entertainment for the day was provided by 'Roaming Magician' James Williams and the Looe community academy cheerleaders teams performing a number of routines under the guidance of music teacher 'Miss' Ashton, aka Sharon, who herself performed a couple of songs.
The RNLI team had the inshore lifeboats out onto the slipway and the crew were happy to chat and discuss their roles with visitors and add to that the face-painting skills of Alison Currah outside the boatyard to make an already fabulous afternoon complete.
A very enjoyable weekend, in very favourable weather has put the team in the mood for our upcoming events which kick off next weekend, Sunday, July 7, at The Hannafore Beach Kiosk where we have recently supported acts both this year and at last year's Looe Weekender.
The plan was that this gig was going to be just the Liskeard Radio Roadshow headlining however the impact 'Miss Ashton' had on us on Sunday has led us to invite her to play a set alongside us.
Saturday, July 13, is the big one! The Liskeard Show at Merrymeet is the culmination of many months of planning and an event of which Liskeard Radio is proud to be a part.
The music stage is our domain with a variety of performances lined up including a sampling of Sterts Theatre's 'Beast' the Liskeard Silver Band and Community Choir, headliners The Huckleberry Finns and our younger artists Oliver Goldsworthy, Liam Kinsley and Imogen Early......plus, of course Liskeard Radio throughout the day!
The full list of Roadshow events can be found on our website on www.liskeardradio.com