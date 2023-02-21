Local Rockabilly legend brings two great shows to Liskeard Radio.
Steve Roffey aka Wolfie has been into 50s rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly music since long before he could talk, and could jive before he could walk! Thirty four years of rock ‘n’ roll music in his veins makes Wolfie’s radio shows action packed and full of great rockin’ tunes.
For the last 18 years Wolfie has played in several bands playing across the country including The KoolKatz, The UXB, The Carl Morris Trio and his current band The Rhythm Hepcats, all this alongside a solo career seeing him bring out a total of twelve albums. Last year The Hepcats headlined Liskeard Show.
During his career Wolfie has played alongside and backed some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll such as Elvis’ original guitarist Scotty Moore, Bill Haley’s backing band The Comets, Buddy Holly’s backing band The Crickets, Chas Hodges of Chas & Dave fame, Stan Perkins (son Of Carl Perkins) and Charlie Gracie to name but a few.
It is with all this experience that Wolfie brings not just one show but two shows each week to Liskeard Radio. Every Monday from 5pm Wolfie will bring an hour of the hottest rockin’ sounds playing everything from 50s classics to neo-rockabilly and psychobilly. Wolfie also show cases bands that are playing the music to this very day including local Cornish rockabilly bands such as Sugar Bullets and Devils Deuce. Wolfie’s second show airs at 6pm every Monday bringing an hour of music from the King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley. Both shows attract listeners from all over the country and abroad including the Netherlands and the USA. Wolfie also offers his knowledge and expertise to other presenters, recently co-presenting a special tribute to legendary 60s music producer Joe Meek with fellow Liskeard Radio DJ Ken Strange. Plans are afoot to bring special shows on the likes of Buddy Holly and Gene Vincent later in the year. In the words of Hank C Burnette, Wolfie can’t stop, keep rockin’.
Listen to Wolfie’s Rockabilly Revival and Elvis shows live on Liskeard Radio every Monday 5pm at www.liskeardradio.com, watch live on Mixcloud and catch up with previous shows on Mixcloud.