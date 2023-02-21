It is with all this experience that Wolfie brings not just one show but two shows each week to Liskeard Radio. Every Monday from 5pm Wolfie will bring an hour of the hottest rockin’ sounds playing everything from 50s classics to neo-rockabilly and psychobilly. Wolfie also show cases bands that are playing the music to this very day including local Cornish rockabilly bands such as Sugar Bullets and Devils Deuce. Wolfie’s second show airs at 6pm every Monday bringing an hour of music from the King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley. Both shows attract listeners from all over the country and abroad including the Netherlands and the USA. Wolfie also offers his knowledge and expertise to other presenters, recently co-presenting a special tribute to legendary 60s music producer Joe Meek with fellow Liskeard Radio DJ Ken Strange. Plans are afoot to bring special shows on the likes of Buddy Holly and Gene Vincent later in the year. In the words of Hank C Burnette, Wolfie can’t stop, keep rockin’.