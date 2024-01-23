BY Mike Allsopp
As the much-respected proprietor of The Fat Frog Coffee Shop in Liskeard Marc is also an active member of the town’s Traders Association and regularly hosts their meetings at his premises out-of-hours.
Marc also played a prominent role in the Cornish Christmas Celebrations last month hosting none other than Santa himself to the delight of the families of 150 excited children.
Like many traders in the town, particularly the hospitality businesses, The Fat Frog suffers from ever-increasing costs, narrowed margins and, of course, the dreaded VAT.
Marc was invited into the Liskeard Radio studio to discuss the challenges with myself, presenter Mike Allsopp.
He explained that whilst many businesses are able to offset their VAT bills with purchases and sales the unique nature of his particular trade meant his taxation was difficult to offset and that this, plus increasing wholesale costs, meant he and similar businesses faced the choice of smaller profit margins or raising prices at the counter.
Marc said: “As anyone who visits the cafe will tell you prices have risen exponentially over the last two years, it’s been hard, properly hard...we’re fighting to survive, us and thousands of businesses all over the country.”
He continued: “I buy a sausage from my supplier and there’s no VAT on it, the majority of what we buy as a business is zero-rated...as soon as I get that sausage to my cafe and cook it I have to charge VAT on it...my issue is that the 20% is not a level playing field as we cannot offset any of the VAT on the stock we buy whereas, for example, a bike shop might on both purchase and sale.”
I’m asking the government, today, to reduce the VAT for the hospitality industry to 10% across the board which would mean we can maybe reduce prices and keep money within the business for investment, to support the local delivery part which doesn’t, at the moment, make financial sense and we cannot do it.”
“Keeping the hospitality industry at 20% is very short-sighted, if it were at 10% we’d be able to build our business and employ more people increasing tax revenue, income tax, for the government.”
“Our margins are being obliterated and if that continues, and if wholesalers continue to hold their margins, they will force the small cafes, pubs and restaurants out of business and in turn they too will suffer, we are community centres across the country for locals to come in feel safe, warm and comfortable...we genuinely need help!”
Marc continued to outline his efforts to lobby both local MP Sheryll Murray and The Treasury and the full interview can be found on the Likeard Radio Facebook page.
A petition to support the hospitality traders can be found on change.org hospitality 10%.
The Wizard of Oz
On Saturday night, the lovely Mrs A and myself attended the final night of this latest Nic Early production at the Community Centre, Lostwithiel and were blown away by the performance before a packed house.
Caradon Youth Theatre is an all inclusive company comprising of young people aged seven to 21 years based in the community of Liskeard. They promote confidence and creativity whilst developing the youngsters acting, singing and dancing skills with industry professionals.
Many of the characters, if not all, were worthy of acclaim in particular Bryher Early as The Wicked Witch of The West and Caitlin Bussel in the lead as Dorothy Gale...a feisty and professional performance from a young lady with a terrific future.
Behind the scenes, the keyboard skills of musician, songwriter and choreographer Steven Luke Walker and the band were superb and worthy of the highest praise.
The next production, coming up in July, will be 'Beauty and The Beast' with auditions being held this coming weekend January 26 and 28 at Liskeard Methodist Church Hall – ages 7-21.