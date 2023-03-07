One of that crop is North Cornwall singer-songwriter Maisy Grace who is ramping up for a big year in 2023 with an album on the way and some tasty live dates just around the corner. In the meantime, however, she is releasing new single I Never Needed Anyone and it is a thing of beauty. Soft, confessional vocals lay out comfortably on top of warm, gentle piano melodies that welcome you in from the storm that surrounds you. A jittery but positive beat and an entirely welcome cello add surprising flavours to a dish that is already hearty but now has real depth and spice.