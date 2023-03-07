There is something stirring in Cornwall, something musical that is catching the ear of so-called taste-makers on UK music scene and beyond.
The problem in this part of the country has always been the geography that doesn’t allow for a ‘scene’ to develop in a traditional way like Manchester in the 90s or the 60s Merseybeat era. However, the boom in South West festivals coupled with the use of social media has meant that more artists are getting the attention they so richly deserve.
Through writing my music blog, Listen With Monger, over the past 10 years I have always sought to support Cornish musical talent and spread the word to a wider audience but never have I been more excited by the crop of artists coming through than I am now.
One of that crop is North Cornwall singer-songwriter Maisy Grace who is ramping up for a big year in 2023 with an album on the way and some tasty live dates just around the corner. In the meantime, however, she is releasing new single I Never Needed Anyone and it is a thing of beauty. Soft, confessional vocals lay out comfortably on top of warm, gentle piano melodies that welcome you in from the storm that surrounds you. A jittery but positive beat and an entirely welcome cello add surprising flavours to a dish that is already hearty but now has real depth and spice.
What Maisy Grace does brilliantly well is to zig when you expect her to zag, to bob when a weave would be the more obvious choice and that adds a great level of excitement to the music. In addition, there’s a vocal performance that meanders through soul, R&B, indie and pop to draw you in and let you know that you’re welcome. A brilliant start to what is potentially going to be a spectacular year.
Find out more about Maisy Grace at www.maisygracemusic.co.uk
You can read more articles by local author Roland Monger on his website Listen With Monger at www.listenwithmonger.blogspot.com and listen again to Roland’s shows on Liskeard Radio at www.mixcloud.com/liskeardradio