A COMMERCIAL property in Liskeard received keen bidding at an auction held this month.
The building which is located on Fore Street in the town sold at auction for £71,000 on May 1.
The bidding took the sale price of the property well over its freehold guide price of £40,000 to £50,000.
This property was one of 150 lots which had been listed at the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
The property had previously been used as a estate agents and is arranged over three floors including commercial space, kitchen, WC and additional rooms.
Auctioneer David Henwood said: “Bidders were drawn by the potential of this substantial terraced property in the pedestrianised area of Liskeard town centre.
“The new owner may wish to consider sub-division of the property, utilising the two separate front access points in the process, to create a ground floor commercial unit with self-contained residential use on the upper floors. Any works will be subject to the necessary consents.”
The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on June 12, with bidding live 48 hours before.
Lot entries close on May 20, with the catalogue available from May 24.
