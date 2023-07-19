All the Liskeard Probus Club summer lunch diners had a really splendid afternoon with sumptuous food again, provided by Tapenades restaurant.
The summer weather, so different from that at present, was splendid also.
A spokesperson said: “The club is very much keen to encourage interest from new members, and we are actively looking for retired professional and businessmen to join our ranks. As previously mentioned by me,, if any one is interested in visiting please could they make contact with myself (contact details (07801) 222674) or any other member of the club.
“We have ladies lunches twice per year, and at other lunch meetings (on the third Thursday of each month), our members and guests, hear from an array of diverse and interesting speakers. Our next three speakers, cover subjects such as Trading Standards, Buckingham Palace household end the conflict in Kosovo."