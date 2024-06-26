DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for help to identify a man they wish to speak to.
It comes after a theft of a donations box at St Martin’s Church in Liskeard in April.
Police believe that the donations box was forced from its fixings and taken during the daytime of April 16.
Anyone with information that may help police is asked to make contact on 101 quoting reference 50240090276.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are asking for help to identify the person in these images. This is in connection to a report of a person entering St Martins Church Liskeard on the April 16, 2024 and forcibly removing the donations box from its fixings.
"This happened between 9.30am and 10am.