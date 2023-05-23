Liskeard welcomed the return of mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy and deputy mayor, Christina Whitty at this year’s mayor choosing event.
This will be the duos’ third term in office.
On May 18, Launceston town crier, Rob Tremain, who was deputising for Liskeard town crier, welcomed all the invited guests to the ceremony which took place in the Public Hall.
Cllr Tremain then welcomed the Honoured Burgesses of Liskeard which included; John and Margret Jackson, Owen and Jean Hoskin, Martin Gilbert and Brian Oldham. The visiting mayor included the deputy mayor of Saltash, Cllr Julia Peggs. Members of the town council were then declared; Annette Lee-Julian, Richard Dorling, Kelly Cassidy, Julian Smith, Rachel brooks, Naomi Taylor, David Braithwaite, Lori Reid, Nick Craker and Jane Pascoe.
Mayor Cllr Cassidy, deputy mayor Cllr Whitty, the town clerk, Stephen Vincent and the mayor’s chaplain Theresa Conway made their way to the stage.
Appointed mace bearers, Rose Ramwell and Ethan Mort were also in attendance.
During the special meeting of the council a minutes’ silence was held to remember those that have been lost in the community including; JJ Appleby who passed away in Castle Park in 2022, Luke Warner, Jamie Lane and Ben Mason who sadly passed away during an incident in Merrymeet and Julie Cayzer a former member of the Town Council.
Liskeard Town Council confirmed the re-election of the mayor and chair of the council for the year 2023/24. Shortly after, the mayor and deputy took the oath of allegiance, and signed the declaration of acceptance of office.
Daniel Keddle was appointed town Sargent and Sargent of mace.
During a short break, honoured burgess, Brian Oldham, provided a talk on the last Liskeard mayor who ran consecutively for three years; William Hotten Ham Huddy, who was born in Liskeard in 1886.
During Cllr Cassidy’s acceptance speech, he gave thanks to all those around him who had supported him over the last three years including his friends, family and members of the town council.
He commemorated the “tremendous community spirit” the town has provided following a series of local tragedies recently.
“Everyone has really pulled together for those going through difficult times” Cllr Cassidy explained. “We come together, work together, cry together”
When discussing what needs to be done to help support the town, Cllr Cassidy expressed the need to “buy local”.
“We need to continue, as a council, to continue to listen to our town traders associations. We need to support businesses and do everything we can do to make Liskeard an attractive destination for all and bring people into our town, but we, as the people of Liskeard, need to shop local. We need to put our feet in the high street,” Cllr Cassidy continued.
Furthermore, Cllr Cassidy discussed the variety of different groups in the town that young people can get involved in such as the youth council, pushing to gain control over local infrastructure and gaining funding to upgrade the town skate park with playground equipment, and finally looking to install new CCTV cameras in the town to help alleviate crime.
Towards the end, Cllr Cassidy explained that “as a town going forward we see future expansion. We have an amazing town full of amazing people.”
He added: “On behalf of the town council, I would like to thank all of the amazing people from all those amazing organisation that do everything for our town”
Cllr Cassidy’s chosen charity for this year is the Cornwall Air Ambulance.