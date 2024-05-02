DURING his fourth trip to deliver aid to the people of Ukraine the mayor of Liskeard stopped to pay his respects to those who have fallen in war at a site in Poland.
At the end of last month, Cllr Simon Cassidy embarked another Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine’s trip out to the war torn country in a convoy of vans full of donated supplies.
While on their travels, Cllr Cassidy stopped to visit the Commonwealth War Graves commission cemetery in Poznan to pay tribute to those fallen in both world wars.
It was said that in addition to the many prisoners of war, those who were captured during the ‘great escape’ were subsequently executed and also buried at the cemetery.
Cllr Cassidy took part in a brief service of commemoration and paid respect to members of the Duke of Cornwall’s light infantry whose graves are present in this cemetery. Cllr Cassidy said: “We are lucky that we are able to return home to Cornwall unfortunately these boys couldn’t and never will. We will always remember them.”
Once at the humanitarian hub in Poland they met a young girl and her mother who had come to the hub for some food – it was shortly discovered that the girl had celebrated her birthday the day before.
The convoy group searched high and low through van loads of aid finding some cuddly toys that had been donated by the people of South East Cornwall which they excitedly gave to her for her birthday.