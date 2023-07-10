On June 25, Cllr Simon Cassidy spent an evening with the 1st Liskeard Scout Group to talk about the history and the role of the town council.
At the event Cllr Cassidy was accompanied by the deputy mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, and Rose Ramwell, mace bearer and former Cub.
Everyone was able to try out the mayoral chain and see one of the maces ably handled by Rose. There was also an opportunity for the children to ask questions.
At the end of the evening, Cllr Cassidy, was invested as an honorary Cub Scout. He was also presented with a Liskeard neckerchief and a woggle.
Cllr Cassidy said: “It’s really important to engage with young people and understand their views. Liskeard Beavers and Cubs are an amazing group of children and adult helpers. To be invested as an honorary Cub was a great honour.”