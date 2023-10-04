It was reported that traffic officers from the Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team stopped a vehicle over night (October 3 - 4) which was thought to have been stolen from an area in Devon but later located in the St Austell area.
Team members deployed a stinger and the vehicle was stopped.
The driver was arrested and it was reported that a moderate amount of cannabis was located in the vehicle.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A 33-year-old man from Liskeard remain in police custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker."