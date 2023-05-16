LISKEARD-Looe Rugby Club’s Mini Juniors presentation evening was the chance for the young players, coaches, committee, parents and supporters to join together in celebration of the year’s achievements.
Pictured are the U10s team (below) with their coaches including head coach Jimmy, and the U12s (right) with coaches including head coach Tristan.
Awards for the U10s were: Players’ Player Logan, Spectators’ Choice Phoebe, and Coaches Choice Greg. For the U12s Players’ Player were John and Archie, Supporters’ Player Archie, and Coaches Choice Alfie.