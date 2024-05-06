LISKEARD-Looe junior girls rugby club have said a huge thank you to Liskeard Town Council after receiving a £1,110 grant towards their forthcoming trip to France.
The young players are set to travel to Quimperle at the end of May, where they’ll get together with their French counterparts for some friendly rugby and a barbecue, and meet the mayor and civic group.
Coach Zoe A’Lee said: “Our aim as a club is to provide new opportunities for all ages and to widen participation in girls’ rugby. What an amazing way to do so, by travelling to France to meet and play against our twin town Quimperle.”