THE Lions Club of Liskeard will be hosting a pop up donation event tomorrow in the town – locals are invited to drop off essential supplies that will go to Ukraine.
The event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 3) between 10am and 4pm in the Workshed's outdoor area located in the Cattle Market car park.
The event is all in aid of gathering donations which will be transported to Ukraine.
The Lions are looking for the following donations:
Nappies of all sizes
Incontinence pads
Baby food for all ages
Premature baby clothes
Newborn baby clothes
Sleeping bags
Airbeds
Defibrillators
Survival bag
Dry bags
First aid equipment
Trauma kits
Burns kits
First responder bags
All over-the-counter medication
Personal hygiene
Toiletries
Sanitary products
Foil blankets
Power banks
Generators
Thermal socks
Thermal underwear
Handwarmers
Feet warmers
Any and all medical equipment
Wheelchairs
Walking frames
Mobility aids
Easter eggs for the children of Ukraine
Shoeboxes of love for frontline workers