THE Lions Club of Liskeard will be hosting a pop up donation event tomorrow in the town – locals are invited to drop off essential supplies that will go to Ukraine.

The event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 3) between 10am and 4pm in the Workshed's outdoor area located in the Cattle Market car park.

The event is all in aid of gathering donations which will be transported to Ukraine.

The Lions are looking for the following donations:

Nappies of all sizes

Incontinence pads

Baby food for all ages

Premature baby clothes

Newborn baby clothes

Sleeping bags

Airbeds

Defibrillators

Survival bag

Dry bags

First aid equipment

Trauma kits

Burns kits

First responder bags

All over-the-counter medication

Personal hygiene

Toiletries

Sanitary products

Foil blankets

Power banks

Generators

Thermal socks

Thermal underwear

Handwarmers

Feet warmers

Any and all medical equipment

Wheelchairs

Walking frames

Mobility aids

Easter eggs for the children of Ukraine

Shoeboxes of love for frontline workers