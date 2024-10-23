A PILLAR of the local community has been celebrated for his half-century of service to others.
John Gliddon has been presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award after reaching 50 years of membership with the Lions Club of Liskeard.
Mr Gliddon was described as one of the leading organisers of events in the town and surrounding areas during his many years of service, with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award being one of the highest awards given within the Lions club to members.
A spokesperson for the Lions Club of Liskeard said: “Lion John Gliddon receiving his Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. John has been a member of the Lions Club of Liskeard for over 50 years.
“During his many years of service to the community he has been one of the leading organisers of events in the town and the surrounding area. This award is one of the highest awards given within the Lions club and is well deserved.”
After the announcement of Mr Gliddon’s award, members of the Liskeard community were quick to praise him.
One member of the community said: “A well deserved award for so many years of dedicated service to the Lions and the people of Liskeard. You have been an inspiration and support to many. Congratulations.”