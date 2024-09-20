CRIES of “Slava Ukraine! Heroyam slava!” (Glory to Ukraine – Glory to the Heroes!) went up in the Public Hall as Liskeard linked live to its twin town.
The live video call was the highlight of an evening celebrating the new connections that have been formed.
Schoolchildren from Kopychyntsi had learned a traditional Cornish dance ready for a performance streamed onto a big screen, and their choir sang the Cornish song Candilly.
In response, Liskeard’s Silver Band played the Ukrainian national anthem, with councillor Simon Cassidy and Melodi Liskerrett leading all present into song.
Those attending the “Taste of Ukraine” event included several Ukrainians living with local families, MP Anna Gelderd, Liskeard mayor Christina Whitty, and town councillors.
During the evening, Darren Tait of Cornwall and Devon sending Love to Ukraine spoke about his organisation’s aid convoys and how to support them. Councillor Simon Cassidy has accompanied several of these trips, and he was formally recognised by the mayor for his work in establishing the twinning project.
The Ukrainian themed night was part of the wider Liskeard Unlocked 2024 event, this year all about local and international links, in line with the national Heritage Open Days theme of routes, networks and connections.
Rachel Brooks, who chairs the Liskeard Unlocked group, said: “After months of preparation it was absolutely magical to be able to connect live with our friends in Kopychyntsi to honour their culture and show our support and solidarity by singing their national anthem. It was a real community effort and I’d like to thank everyone who made the event such a success.”
Liskeard’s links to the mines on Bodmin Moor were another theme of Liskeard Unlocked, said a spokesperson for the Town Council.
“People walked from Liskeard to work in the mines, the ore came down through Liskeard by pack pony, train and canal to the coast and of course money flowed into the town and paid for many of Liskeard’s most impressive buildings.”
A walk led by Brian Oldham at Caradon to see the workplaces of the miners was also available to people via projector or using VR headsets at Liskeard Library.
Buildings opening their doors to give the public a rare glimpse inside included Liskeard’s Guildhall, where plans for its renovation were on show.
Two exhibitions for Liskeard Unlocked will now continue at the Liskeard and District Museum in Pike Street. “Well Connected” enables visitors to discover the stories of our local wells through vintage imagery, maps, memories and community ties that transcend time.
“Station Road – THE Place to Live” describes the impact of the opening of the main railway line from Plymouth to Penzance in 1859, and Liskeard’s subsequent connection to London and beyond.