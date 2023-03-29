Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Central, said: “I have long lobbied to see Liskeard’s library re-open on Barras Street, barely a week goes by when somebody doesn’t stop me to ask when the library will be coming back to its town centre home. The people of Liskeard rightly want their library building back. I am delighted that with our support the Council has now awarded RIO significant additional resources which will hopefully get this refurbishment over the line, and Liskeard can get its library building back. I am grateful to RIO for all their hard work to ensure this project succeeds for Liskeard.”