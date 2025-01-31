LISKEARD Town Library are set to introduce new opening hours in a bid to better support community events on Thursday evenings.
Starting from February 3, the library, which is located in Barras Street, will now be open as follows:
- Monday – 8.30am – 5pm
- Tuesday – 8.30am – 5pm
- Wednesday – 8.30am – 5pm
- Thursday – 8.30am – 9pm
- Friday – 8.30am – 5pm
- Saturday – 10am – 4pm
- Sunday – Closed
Staff have confirmed that the kitchen will close from 4pm each day, except on Thursdays when it will close at 8pm.