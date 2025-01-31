LISKEARD Town Library are set to introduce new opening hours in a bid to better support community events on Thursday evenings.

Starting from February 3, the library, which is located in Barras Street, will now be open as follows:

  • Monday – 8.30am – 5pm
  • Tuesday – 8.30am – 5pm
  • Wednesday – 8.30am – 5pm
  • Thursday – 8.30am – 9pm
  • Friday – 8.30am – 5pm
  • Saturday – 10am – 4pm
  • Sunday – Closed

Staff have confirmed that the kitchen will close from 4pm each day, except on Thursdays when it will close at 8pm.