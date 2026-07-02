EXCITEMENT is building as Caradon Youth Theatre prepares to bring the Cornish premiere of Michael Morpurgo's Why The Whales Came to the stage in Liskeard this month.
The South East Cornwall youth theatre company will perform the acclaimed stage musical at Liskeard Public Hall from July 11-18 – with a cast of 30 young performers accompanied by a five-piece live band.
Based on the much-loved novel by the award-winning author and adapted for the stage by Bella Barlow and Nikki Racklin, the production tells a moving story of friendship, courage and resilience set on the Isles of Scilly at the outbreak of the First World War.
Featuring Cornish characters, puppetry, dance, physical theatre and an original musical score, the production marks the first time the show has been staged in Cornwall.
Director Nic Early said the company was thrilled to bring the story to local audiences and continue its tradition of producing ambitious community theatre.
Caradon Youth Theatre is also continuing its commitment to making live theatre accessible by offering two ‘Pay as you Feel’ performances on Monday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 15.
Audience members can choose what they pay, with tickets available from just £1, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy the production.
The remaining performances take place on Saturday, July 11 (7.30pm), Friday, July 17 (7pm) and Saturday, July 18 (2pm and 7.30pm) with allocated seating throughout the run.
Set just 28 miles off the Cornish coast on the island of Bryher in the Isles of Scilly, Why The Whales Came follows two children who befriend a mysterious old man known as the Birdman while uncovering the truth behind an ancient island curse.
Known for its imaginative and uplifting productions, Caradon Youth Theatre promises audiences an unforgettable theatrical adventure packed with music, movement and emotion.
Tickets for all performances are available through TicketSource.
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