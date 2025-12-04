LISKEARD celebrated its vibrant independent business community at the inaugural Liskeard Small Business Awards, held at the Fat Frog Café.
There was double delight for Angie’s Barbershop, which claimed both Business of the Year and Best Business in Baytree Hill. Other winners included Jankarella Tattoo Co (Pike Street), Marvel & Mum (Fore Street), Fat Frog Café (Market Street), Mama Mel’s Café (Station Road), Executive Tanning Salon (Cost Service Award) and The Calm Rooms (Best Newcomer).
“This town is incredibly lucky to have so many passionate, talented independents,” said Geoff. “Tonight showed the strength, creativity and heart of Liskeard’s business community.”
Funds raised from the event will support Liskeard Food Hub CIC.
