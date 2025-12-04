There was double delight for Angie’s Barbershop, which claimed both Business of the Year and Best Business in Baytree Hill. Other winners included Jankarella Tattoo Co (Pike Street), Marvel & Mum (Fore Street), Fat Frog Café (Market Street), Mama Mel’s Café (Station Road), Executive Tanning Salon (Cost Service Award) and The Calm Rooms (Best Newcomer).