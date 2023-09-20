Over the summer groups of children and adults had been given the opportunity to work with local artists and challenged to look at Liskeard in new ways. The results are displayed in a series of panels in the bus shelters on the Parade and shops in Fore Street. Close to each of them is an empty pink frame so, as well as seeing what others have made, everyone can ‘Frame the town’ to see the buildings in new ways. If they like the view people are invited to take a photo and post in on social media with the hashtag #LiskeardUnlocked.