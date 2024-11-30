A RUNNING group has been lighting up the winter streets as it works to “lift the curfew” on evening exercise.
Members of Power Runs Cornwall, based in Liskeard, can be seen out and about on Monday and Wednesday nights, with groups of all abilities running and jeffing (run/walk intervals).
But they’re concerned that according to Sport England, almost half of women prefer not to be active outside after dark.
Sport England reports that many women change their outdoor exercise routines during winter to accommodate a perceived curfew. The organisation says this means many women end up giving up their running when it starts to gets dark earlier in the day.
England Athletics Run Together have joined This Girl Can and Good Gym to launch the “Let’s Lift The Curfew” Campaign.
Liskeard’s Power Runs Cornwall will be supporting the campaign through the winter months, hopefully helping to change perceptions and give confidence to all those who want to keep fit and active.
“Although the campaign is specifically aimed at women, we know that this issue will affect men too, who may also feel unsafe running and jeffing in the dark,” said group leader Sandra Haynes. “It may also encourage men to support their fellow female runners at this time of year.
“As we all know, one way to keep running and jeffing safely in the darker months is to run with a group. Our qualified England Athletic run leaders have been focusing on safety and sharing lots of useful tips and advice with their runners on how to stay safe, particularly in the winter months, but of course on every occasion.”
Sandra continued: “We have changed our meeting place to Webbs House to provide a more central lit up area to meet, we make sure no one is left on their own during a session, and after the session we encourage people to buddy up going home or back to their cars.
“We also have a check-in app that we use, carried by all the leaders, so we know exactly who is at our session and their next of kin details in case of an emergency.”
Run leader Jo Richards recently organised a series of Neon Runs, encouraging the group to dress as brightly as they could and to use lights and reflective gear to ensure that they are very visible.
As group committed to supporting their community, Power Runs Cornwall offer free sessions every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm. They say they’re grateful to the support from Liskeard Town Council which helps them boost physical, mental and social wellbeing among their growing number of members.
The group have not only been lighting up Liskeard on their runs, they also volunteered as stewards during the Liskeard Lights Up event.
They’ll also be staging a ‘Christmas In A Bag’ Food Bank Run, and a Charity Santa Fun Run in support of Man Down Cornwall.