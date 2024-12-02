CROWDS lined the streets of Liskeard as the countdown to Christmas officially started with the town’s annual Lights Up event on Saturday.
Locals and visitors gathered in the bustling Parade, wrapped up warm against the crisp December air, to witness the town transform into a magical winter wonderland.
Set to a vibrant backdrop of colour, as far as the eye could see, the town centre was a hub of activity, helping provide a glittering spectacle for what was another hugely successful evening.
The highlight of the evening was, of course, the grand switch-on ceremony, which was performed by town mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, alongside members of the 1st Liskeard Scout Group.
With the crowd counting down in unison, the button was pressed, and the town erupted in cheers as hundreds of twinkling lights illuminated the streets, creating a spectacular display.
The towering Christmas tree, once again provided by deputy town mayor, Cllr David Braithwaite, stood proudly in the square and as the lights sparkled to life, a burst of fireworks, provided by traders across the town, lit up the night sky, helping add an extra touch of magic to the occasion.
It was just one of the many highlights of a fun-filled day, which included a Cornish Christmas Trail, Christmas Craft Fair, Kid’s Crafts and a live broadcast from the Liskeard and Looe Radio.
The ‘Extravaganza Lantern Parade’ was once again packed with adults and children from schools and various organisations across the town, helping to provide an enlightening backdrop to proceedings, whilst there was music and dance aplenty, provided by Cat’s Eye Morris, Scary Little Girls, Liskeard Silver Band, Torpoint Sea Cadets, Samba Kernow Liskeard Community Choir, Louise School of Dance, Caradon Youth Theatre, Cornish Groove Collection and Dance Centred.
Councillor Whitty summed up the atmosphere: “It’s events like this that make Liskeard feel so special. It’s wonderful to see everyone coming together, young and old, to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
“I must congratulate event organiser, Cllr Rachel Brooks and her committee, for all of their efforts, as well as special thank-you from me to Cllr David Braithwaite for again supplying the Christmas trees with their lights.
“In her speech, Rachel thanked all the organisations for their involvement in this year’s events and I can only echo her comments, you all did an outstanding job!
“A special thanks must also go to the Town Council for funding most of the events, all the staff who worked extremely hard throughout the day, as well as the volunteer marshals for keeping everyone safe.”