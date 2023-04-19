Emergency service personnel were given training in Liskeard on how to work together at a road traffic collision.
Liskeard Community Fire Station held a road traffic collision collaborative training day with the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust which consisted of theory-based input and practical-based scenarios.
A spokesman said: “The training day was to support newly- qualified and existing paramedics and to continue to build good working relationships between ambulance and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service personnel.”