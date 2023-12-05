Liskeard Community Fire Station hosted a silent disco event on November 25 to raise money for Movember.
Every year, crew members at the station pull out all the stops to raise money for Movember.
Last year, the station held MoFest where local bands came and played throughout the night — this raised around £1,000 for the men’s charity.
This year, the crew held a silent disco — there was something for everyone as CHAOS Radio DJ’s provided music across three separate channels which visitors boogied the night away too.
The event has helped to raise money for the Movember Foundation, which raises awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.
This event was one of four fundraising efforts completed by fire crew members.
Together, the silent disco event, a charity bingo night in Perranporth, some cold water dipping at the Penzance Community Fire Station and the epic cycle ride to every fire station in Cornwall has raised £5,500 for Movember.