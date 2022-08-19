Liskeard crew attend Two Waters Foot tractor fire

Friday 19th August 2022 3:39 pm
Fire
Fire (Fire service )

Two Waters Foot at 17/08/2022 15:56

ONE appliance from Liskeard and one appliance from Bodmin responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Two waters Foot at around 3.56pm on August 17. On arrival a tractor fire was discovered. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

