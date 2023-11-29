A LISKEARD chef, has made it to the final four of this year’s MasterChef: The Professionals, after impressing the judges once again.
Charlie Walters, 22, is the head chef at the Sardine Factory in Looe, however, he has been proving his culinary excellence in a new environment, the MasterChef kitchen.
Over the past four weeks Charlie has been impressing the judges with a variety of dishes, from jackfruit boa buns to an ode to Cornwall with steamed turbot and roasted potatoes topped with anchovy butter.
Highlighting his ability, judge Monica Galetti said he had “done Cornwall proud”, as he blew the judges away with his balance of flavours and beautifully cooked fish.
This week, Charlie once again stepped up to the plate, presenting two dishes. His first was a poached and roasted monkfish on the bone with crispy monkfish cheeks, a caramelised celeriac compote, pea and tarragon salsa, crispy chicken skin, and roasted chicken butter sauce.
For dessert, Charlie served a filo tart filled with white chocolate and tonka bean ganache, cherries pickled in raspberry vinegar and elderflower, poached cherries in red wine and pink pepper, macadamia nut and oat granola and a basil oil.
After his main was described as the “dish of the day” by the judges, it was announced Charlie would be going through to the finals, competing against three of the competition’s best chefs.
Charlie said: “To be in the final four is a dream come true. When you first get here, the trophy is 32 people away, it’s now only four. It’s so close but it’s only going to get harder from here.
“I’ve just got to keep pushing, really.”
Watch Charlie’s journey from the beginning on BBC iPlayer.