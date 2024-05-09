THE Lions Club of Liskeard have announced the categories and route for this year’s vehicle carnival parade.
There are 15 categories to choose from including; best dressed vehicle, most unique horn, best vehicle float, best tractor, best car, best truck/lorry, best motorcycle/sidecar, best attended club, best commercial lorry, best vintage tractor, best vintage car, best vintage lorry, carnival royals and attendants, best overall in the carnival 2024 and mayor’s choice.
Local residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for June 29 at 5.30pm to witness this dazzling parade.