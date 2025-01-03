CARADON Youth Theatre members are all set to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s powerful musical Whistle Down The Wind.
This stirring and life-affirming story of prejudice, innocence and hope is set in America’s Deep South. A fugitive is caught between the prejudice of adults and the innocence of the young - and as fantasy and reality collide, a community is torn.
Lloyd Webber’s emotive score combines haunting songs and explosive rock music, including 'When Children Rule the World', 'Whistle Down the Wind' and 'No Matter What', which became a hit for Boyzone in 1998.
Performances are at Liskeard Public Hall on Friday, January 10 (7pm), Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 (2pm and 7pm). For more information and to book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/caradon-youth-theatre