JERRY Masters has been named as the new President of the Liskeard Agricultural Show for 2025, taking over from Pauline Martin.
Mr Masters was recently presented with the president’s chain by chairman, Colin Dymond, at the show’s annual general meeting.
This year’s event, held as always at Merrymeet, saw a record attendance of more than 10,000 people, as well as a record 164 trade stands and excellent numbers in the livestock classes.
And it’s success was portrayed in the £3,200 that show organisers were able to donate to local charities and organisations.
Next year’s 120th Liskeard Show will be held on Saturday, July 12.