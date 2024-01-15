GET ready to embark on a fantastical flight to Neverland this January as the Liskeard Lions perform their Peter Pan pantomime.
Cast members will be taking to the stage to perform the timless story of Wendy, Peter, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys at the Liskeard Town hall on January 25, 26 and 27.
The first two magical nights will commence at 7.30pm sharp.
The performance on January 27 will start at 3.30pm.
The performance promises an enchanting evening of adventure, mischief, and pixie dust.
Visitors are invited to soak in the atmospheric set and moments that will pull at your heartstrings.
Don’t miss out and book your tickets now - the clock is ticking...
For tickets visit uk.patronbase.com/_CornishRivieraBoxOffice/Productions/LL01/Performances
Alternatively visit the tourist information centre in Liskeard or call 01579 349148.