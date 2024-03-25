CALLINGTON Lions Club is offering 50 local people the chance to learn some British Sign Language (BSL).
The club is funding the online course which takes around 20 hours to complete: modules can be done on an “as and when” basis.
The Lions said: “We will be approaching businesses in the area and encourage anyone who would like to take advantage to get in touch.”
BSL became recognised by the UK government as an official minority language back in 2003 following a large campaign. Around 145,000 people use BSL as their preferred language within the UK.