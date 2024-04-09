APPLICATIONS for this year’s Liskeard Lions carnival royalty are now open for budding princes and princesses.
Will your child be the Lions next Queen, King, Prince or Princess?
Those who are interested in applying need to fill out a application via: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexYrcJ9zc9owhIEJH8XDKznTCWj2MOPlGX5pRaPALeiF2nng/viewform
The application is open until May 1 – the Lions will be in touch with the winners after then.
The carnival royalty will take part in the Liskeard Lions’ carnival week which is set to take place in June. During the event a procession will take place through the town.