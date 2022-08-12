Lily steals the show at Camelford
THE horse field was brimming with activity, with a high standard of entries coming out early on Wednesday morning to enjoy a sunny show.
For lovers of equine sports there was plenty on in the main entertainment ring too, from heavy horse and driving classes, all the way through to the colourful concours d’elegance.
One such competitor was Lily Pink of Lewdown and at just five years old she was brimming with confidence.
She was joined on the day by family members including her mother Katherine Pink and grandmother Julie McGregor – three generations who all have experience in the horse showing arena.
Just before Lily and her pony Lingerswood Polstar entered the ring we caught up with them for a chat.
Mother Katherine said: “This is the first time Lily has entered a ring this size but she has competed before. This is however the pony’s first show and is also only five years old.”
Despite their young years, the pair were ready and raring to go.
Katherine added: “Lily is mad keen on horse riding and has three ponies at home. We love the concours d’elegance section as it really is open for anyone. The costumes are fantastic and colourful and we just all love it – you get such a good mix of entries it always keeps things interesting.”
Grandmother Julie added: “She is so confident for her age and is very keen to go out by herself. We are all very proud of her.”
