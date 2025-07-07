MURDER
DAVID BOTHAM, 65, of Cherrill Gardens, Flexbury, Bude appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with murdering his mother Angela Botham at Bude on 29 June. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 8 December.
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HAYDEN STONE, 32, of Bryanick Vale, Foxhole pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to falsely imprisoning and assaulting a woman in Foxhole on 24 May. The case was adjourned until 3 October and he was remanded in custody.
THEFT
CATHRYN HORSFIELD, 55, of Eddystone Walk, St Martin, Looe pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stealing £111,296 from her employer, Looe Bakery, between 2014 and 2022. She was given a two-year custodial sentence suspended for two years and must have mental health treatment and do 100 hours unpaid work.
SEX OFFENCES
TRACY MCBRIDE, 52, of Truro Road, St Austell was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of an act of outraging public decency at St Austell in May 2024 when she was accused of exposing her clitoris and masturbating and exposing her genitals at St Austell Police Station. The prosecution offered no evidence. However, she was made subject to a restraining order not to go in the grounds of St Austell community hospital or attend St Austell Police Station unless for a genuine emergency or by a pre-arranged appointment until 3 July 2027.
ROBERT DANIELS, 57, of Old Market Place, Bodmin pleaded guilty to, between July and December 2015 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, attempting to communicate with a girl who was under 16 by discussing genitalia and soliciting an image and in August 2024, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, attempting to communicate with an undercover online operative in a sexual manner by discussing masturbation and sexual acts. He will be sentenced on 19 September and has been ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with a person under the age of 16 except in the course of day-to-day activities and where a child is being supervised by an adult who is aware of the police investigation. He is also required to register with the police until the case is dealt with.
MARY ANN MOLLOY, 36, of Plymstock Road, Welling changed her pleas to guilty when she appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity at Polperro by kissing a boy aged under 16 and inciting him to engage in a sexual act. She was given a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and will have to register with the police. She was made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim and a woman linked to the case until 1 July 2032.
DEREK LLOYD, 81, of Penkill, Girvan, South Ayrshire has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with nine historical sexual offences. They include indecently assaulting a boy under 14 at Holsworthy and exposing his penis and, at Saltash between 2020 and 2022, making indecent photographs of a child. His case was listed for 1 August.
SIMON MASTERS, 39, of Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea pleaded guilty to, at Saltash between 2020 and 2022, making indecent images of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed in an explicit and realistic way a person performing oral sex with a horse. He will be sentenced on 5 September.
NEVILLE CHESWORTH, 55, of Honicombe Park, Callington pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 14 by touching her in a sexual way. He denied causing a 12-year-old girl to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity. He will be sentenced on 8 August and was required to register with the police until the case was dealt with. He is banned from entering an area of Gunnislake, from contacting witnesses in the trial and having unsupervised contact with any person aged under 16 unless unavoidable in the course of daily life.
ASSAULT
RAMAZON UTKU, 31, of Golf Terrace, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a house in Trelavour Road, St Dennis on 7 October, inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male occupier and assaulting a man and assaulting two police officers in Newquay Custody Centre. He was remanded in custody until 16 July.
ALBERT HAINES, 44, of Fir Crescent, Gainsborough Park, Foxhole pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Yummy Cornish Kitchen in Nanpean on 20 June, to threatening to damage a car belonging to another woman at Yummy Cornish Kitchen, to damaging chairs at the premises and to harassing a woman in Foxhole between 20 June and 1 July by repeatedly making efforts to contact her via social media. He will be sentenced on 12 September and was released on conditional bail not to go to Gainsborough Park, Foxhole or within 100 metres of The Yummy Cornish Kitchen and not to contact his victim.
LIAM HEPPELL, 30, of Singlerose Road, Stenalees has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man on Truro Road, St Austell on 27 June. His case is listed for 29 July.
STUART DOWD, 33, of Alexandra Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting two women and two men in Liskeard last July occasioning them actual bodily harm and assaulting a woman at Weston Park Road, Plymouth on 7 December. He was given a 24-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months. The court heard that the Liskeard incident was an unprovoked attack on numerous people some of whom were serving the public. He was ordered to abstain from consuming alcohol until 24 October and pay £2,050 compensation to his victims in varying amounts and he is excluded from the White Hart in Liskeard for two years.
CARL DUFFIN, 41, of Tredanek Close, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Bodmin on 20 December. He will stand trial on 19 December at Truro Magistrates’ Court.
CHRISTOPHER FRYER, 36, of Wilmott Walk, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Bodmin on 8 March. He will be sentenced on 12 September.
NATHAN CARBY, 27, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Royffe Way, Bodmin on 4 March and damaging a mobile phone and curtain rails. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £750 compensation and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or enter Royffe Way, Bodmin until 30 June 2028.
COLIN BOTTERILL, 46, of Tanning Drive, Highbridge pleaded not guilty to assaulting three women at St Mabyn on 29 November. The case was adjourned until 6 August for a case management hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court.
MARTIN RAMUS, 52, of Belvedere House, Middlesex pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man and a woman at Saltash Industrial Estate on 1 July. He has also been charged with strangling the woman and threatening to set her van alight. He was remanded in custody and was due back in Truro Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
SIMON SCHEMANOFF, 43, of River View, St Anns Chapel pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by spitting on her at St Anns Chapel on 23 March. The case was adjourned until 17 July and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in St Anns Chapel or contact two witnesses in the case.
HARRY WATERMAN, 32, of Hendra Park, Launceston was back in court after he removed his alcohol monitoring tag on 3 June and refused to have it refitted on 8 June. He was dealt with for the original offence which was assaulting a woman at New North Road, Exeter on 13 October when he kicked her in the stomach. Magistrates committed him to prison for 16 weeks because of the nature of the assault when he was in drink which was ‘a degrading and frightening act against a woman’, his previous record and failure to engage with court orders.
BILLY ROWE, 31, of Fairpark Close, Launceston has been resentenced for offences of assaulting a police officer at Roche and drink driving on New Year’s Eve 2023 and possessing cocaine at Newquay on New Year’s Day 2024. He has been given a six-week prison sentence.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
ADRIAN JENKINS, 39, of Moorland View, Saltash pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour between April 2023 and May 2025. He is alleged to have forced his victim to change her clothing, delete male contacts on social media and been violent towards her. He also denied threatening to kill, assaulting and strangling the woman on 16 May and using threatening behaviour towards another woman. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 16 September.
BURGLARY
CARL THORPE, 41, of Tollox Place, Laira, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to burgle a dwelling at Lamorna Park, Torpoint, entering the garage of a property in Lamorna Park and stealing keys and alcohol and to stealing car keys and a remote control from Trevol Business Park, Torpoint on 13 January. He was given a 21-month prison sentence.
DRUG DEALER
VENTSISLAV CHAVDAROV, 25, of NFA, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Newquay on 22 May, possessing 11.61g of cocaine with intent to supply. He was given a two-year custodial sentence and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.
CHLOE WALSH, 27, of Retreat Court, St Columb has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with possessing 495.73g of Ketamine with intent to supply at Minorca Lane, Bugle on 26 June; possessing 41.04g of cannabis; acquiring criminal property, namely money transfers, at Bugle between June 2024 and June 2025 and driving dangerously on Minorca Lane on 26 June. Her case was listed for 29 July.
KNIFE CRIME
JONATHAN CUCKSTON, 34, of NFA, pleaded guilty to possessing a Stanley blade on Liskeard Road, Saltash on 2 June and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 8 September.
RACIALLY AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT
KATIE WOOLCOCK, 29, of Carnsmerry, Bugle pleaded guilty to causing a woman alarm or distress by racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment at Truro Railway Station on 23 December. She will be sentenced on 5 September.
STALKING
ANNIE HOSKIN, 38, of Prince Philip Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Launceston between April and October 2024 by repeatedly being abusive outside a house. She was given a hospital order with a mental health conviction status and made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim or enter Launceston until 25 June 2035.
CATHERINE FAHY, 59, of Cory Close, Wainhouse Corner, Bude had a warrant issued for her arrest when she failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to face a charge of stalking. She is alleged to have, between 2021 and 2024 at Cory Close, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking namely repeated filming, swearing, staring, gesticulating, following and shouting obscenities at a woman.
HARASSMENT
JOSEPH TUCKER, 45, of Connaught Road, Knowle, Bristol pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order made by Truro Crown Court in December 2023 by, between 15 May and 2 June at Newquay, communicating with a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was given a 12-month prison sentence and made subject to a restraining order not to enter Tamarisk Lane or Treloggan Road, Newquay until 1 July 2030. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman in Tamarisk Lane, Newquay on 2 June – this will remain on file.
BRAD BUTLER, 25, of Lamorak Close, Mevagissey pleaded guilty to harassing a woman at Mevagissey between 17 February and 25 April by repeatedly calling her, sending messages and turning up outside her home. He was given a community order and must do 150 hours unpaid work, is not to contact his victim or go to Harbour Road, Par until 27 June 2027.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ERIC ALEXANDER, 35, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 26 June not to threaten or contact a woman and a man or go to an address in Newquay.
MATTHEW ALDEN, 29, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 26 June not to threaten or contact a woman or go to addresses in St Austell and Bodmin.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
SAMUEL COOK, 45, of Eastern Avenue, Liskeard pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour at Minorca Lane, Bugle on 19 June. He will stand trial on 12 January, was released on conditional bail and made subject to a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily and is not to enter anywhere west of a line between Fowey and Port Isaac. He is banned from contacting three men.
THEFT
JASMINE DOUGHTY, 26, of Cliff Road, Newquay had a warrant for her arrest issued after she failed to turn up to court to answer charges of stealing two coats worth £239 from Mountain Warehouse in Newquay on 9 April – charges she has denied.
MICHAEL MCGREEN, 35, of Baytree Hill, Liskeard has been given a two-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to six charges of theft from shops in Liskeard, criminal damage to a toilet at Charles Cross Police Station and failing to surrender to magistrates’ court. He was ordered to pay the Coop £24 compensation and Spar £48.96 compensation.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
AIDEN PARSONS, 18, of South Park, St Columb has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with riding a Honda NSC 110 dangerously on the A392 at St Columb on 30 December, driving with 9.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and driving without a licence. His case is listed for 1 August. He pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis/cannabis resin and was fined £200.
CONNOR BROAD, 22, of Alamein Road, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving dangerously on Salt Mill Road, Saltash on 2 November and using a car without insurance. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man – this count will remain on file. He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years and must do 100 hours unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £1000 costs and £154 victim surcharge.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
JAMES STANTON, 43, of Escape Hotel, Mount Wise, Newquay has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 31 July after he breached a Crown Court suspended sentence when he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Mount Whistle Road, Rescroggan on 17 June.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ALEX OWEN, 35, of Emlyn Fields, St Austell pleaded guilty to riding a Yamaha 600 on Truro Road, St Austell on 17 January with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 29 July.
ADAM MARTIN, 26, of Penrice Parc, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Fore Street, St Austell on 8 February with 254 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, 91 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was given a community order and put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 4am Monday to Friday for four months and banned from driving for 30 months. He has to pay £85 costs.
REBECCA COLLINS, 55, of Century Close, St Austell has been given an interim driving ban after she pleaded guilty to driving on the A389 at Lanivet whilst unfit through drink on 11 June. Sentence was adjourned until 31 July for reports to be done.
SPEEDING
HAYLEY ROGERS, 40, of Attwood Lane, Pensilva was banned from driving for six months under a points disqualification after she pleaded guilty to speeding through St Anns Chapel in June 2024. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
WORRIED LIVESTOCK
ROSS STONE, 42, of Trenowah Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog which worried sheep at Carloggas Solar Farm, St Stephen on 4 December. The case was adjourned until 31 July.
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCES
MARTIN HARVEY, 64, of Shepherds Farm, St Newlyn East pleaded guilty to, between October 2021 and February 2023, operating a waste operation at Shepherds Farm including the deposit and storage of controlled waste contrary to Environmental Planning regulations. The waste included asbestos containing material in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for a confiscation order to be considered under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
