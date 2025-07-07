ROBERT DANIELS, 57, of Old Market Place, Bodmin pleaded guilty to, between July and December 2015 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, attempting to communicate with a girl who was under 16 by discussing genitalia and soliciting an image and in August 2024, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, attempting to communicate with an undercover online operative in a sexual manner by discussing masturbation and sexual acts. He will be sentenced on 19 September and has been ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with a person under the age of 16 except in the course of day-to-day activities and where a child is being supervised by an adult who is aware of the police investigation. He is also required to register with the police until the case is dealt with.