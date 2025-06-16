ROBBERY
ERIC GREEN, 40, of Woburn Road, Launceston was remanded in custody at Truro Crown Court where he faces charges of robbing a man and a woman of cash, ID documents and a tobacco pouch and threatening a woman with a metal wrench and a knife at a property in Church View, North Petherwin on 19 June 2024. The next hearing will be on 11 July.
ASSAULT
MICHAEL OWEN, 24, of Edgcombe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault at Newquay in April 2024. He was made subject to a community order, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KIRSTY PEARCE, 43, of Travelodge, Cliff Road, Newquay who pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman at Newbury in Berkshire in March 2023 will be sentenced on 8 August.
JAMES WEBB, 40, of New Street, Bugle pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable at Newquay Police Station on 21 May. He was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £140 surcharge and £85 costs. In a separate case he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating her on the A30 at Indian Queens on 27 May and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for an offence. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to have six months alcohol treatment. He was banned from driving for 29 months which will be reduced by 29 weeks if he completes a course and ordered to pay £85 costs.
NEVILLE BLAIR, 54, of Slades Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer in St Austell on 22 May and another police officer in Truro the same day. He will stand trial at Truro Magistrates’ Court on 27 August.
JOHN PENTER, 48, of Chiefdon Way, Exeter pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at a property in Spurway Road, Liskeard on 12 May. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 1 December
SEX OFFENCES
ANDREW SPELLING, 41, of Southbourne Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with making over 1,000 indecent images of children including the most serious category A. His case was listed for 4 July.
CONAN RAINBOW, 37, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register by failing to notify a change of address within three days. He was ordered to pay the court a total of £197 for a fine, costs and a victim surcharge.
DRUG DEALING
MARTIN MIHAYLOV, 21, of Island Crescent, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing cocaine, MDMA and cannabis in Newquay on 10 June with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, namely a quantity of bank notes, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 15 July.
DRUG POSSESSION
JOSHUA BARNES, 24, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing ten tablets of MDMA at the Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin on 9 February. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
HARASSMENT
MARCO WEATHERHEAD, 24, of Hurlers Court, Liskeard pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order on 3 June by attending Tesco in St Austell when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order made by Plymouth Crown Court on 28 March. He was made subject to a community order, fined £100 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
POSSESSION OF A SWORD
MARK BENNEY, 53, of Blowing House, Close, St Austell who had pleaded not guilty to possessing a Katana Sword at his home on 23 November has had the case discontinued.
THEFT
MATTHEW BRADFIELD, 50, of West Road Works, St Mewan pleaded guilty to stealing an electric bike worth £2,762 from Truro on 20 May and damaging a window in St Austell on 2 April. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because of ‘a flagrant disregard for people and their property’, ordered to pay £2,762 compensation for the bike and £237 for the window. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man or go to Penmere Road, St Austell until 13 June 2026.
ANYA CURTIS, 34, of Penarven Road, Par pleaded guilty to stealing jewellery worth £41.97 from TK Maxx in St Austell on 24 November, £26.93 worth of groceries from Farmfoods in St Austell on 16 January, £34.92 worth of groceries from Tesco in St Austell on 21 May and to breaching a criminal behaviour order on 21 May by going to Tesco in St Austell when she had been formally banned by an order made in December 2023. She was sent to prison for six weeks because of ‘continued escalating behaviour and inconsistent engagement with probation’ and ordered to compensate the shops for what she had stolen.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
RIO ASHWORTH, 26, of Carnsmerry, Bugle pleaded guilty to damaging an iPhone belonging to a woman at Minorca Lane, Bugle on 10 September. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
JUDE LE GRICE, 54, of Langdon Hospital, Exeter has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with damaging a glass door window and electronic equipment to the value of £5807 at Bodmin Hospital in February 2022. The case was listed for 4 July.
ROBERT WADGE, 59, of Lodge Hill, Liskeard pleaded guilty to stealing £110 worth of firewood from a property in Lerryn in December 2023, stealing a chainsaw and a pocket knife in January 2024 and causing £50 worth of damage to a vehicle at Lerryn on 20 June, 1 October and 16 November 2023 and 25 March, 20 April and 2 May 2024. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £184 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man and a woman until 5 June 2028.
AARON STENNING, 36, of St Peters Road, Stratton, Bude pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen wall at a property in St Peters Road on 20 February. He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
LEE WILSCHERE, 34, of Clifden Road, St Austell had an application by police to forfeit £4,384 seized cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act adjourned until 9 September
DRUNK
HANNAH GRANGER, 32, of Lower Road, Downderry pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Rowan Lane, Liskeard. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
MARIANA CARROLL, 43, of Fistral Beach Villas, Pentire Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving in Manor Road car park in Newquay on 27 November with 270 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She was banned from driving for 28 months which will be reduced by 28 weeks if she completes a course, fined £555 and ordered to pay a £222 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DEAN PEARSON, 34, of Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Henver Road on 25 May with 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
JASON MORRIS, 28, of Reeds Way, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Parka Road, Fraddon on 8 February with 3.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.
ROBERT COLOJI, 37, of NFA, Newquay pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated by police for a traffic offence in Newquay on 11 June. The case was adjourned until 4 August
COSMIN MARCU, 34, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Lanivet with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 36 months which will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course, fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE RICHARDS, 33, of Roche Road, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Victoria Road, Roche on 9 March with 2.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES WEBB, 40, of New Street, Bugle pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for an offence on Lostwithiel Road, Bodmin on 12 March. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and must have treatment for his alcohol use. He was banned from driving for 29 months which will be reduced by 29 weeks if he completes a course and ordered to pay £135 costs.
KYLE IVEY, 27, of Mayfield Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Bucklers Lane, St Austell on 21 May with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by 12 weeks if he completes a course, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.
TAYLOR MORGAN, 21, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin on 25 May with 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £415 and ordered to pay a £166 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MARC PALMER, 45, of Connoc Close, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Connoc Close on 25 May with 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ANDREW DICKERSON, 38, of Meadow Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Barras Place, Liskeard on 25 September with 278 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, to driving a vehicle with a dangerous defect revealed in the MOT fail certificate which involved a danger of injury to any person and to using the vehicle without an MOT or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
NEIL STANFORD, 56, of Shute Lane, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Callington Road, Liskeard on 13 May with 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 44 months which will be reduced by 44 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £135 costs.
JAKE REYNOLDS, 27, of Windy Ridge, Danmore Close, Tintagel pleaded guilty to attempting to drive on Bossiny Road, Tintagel with 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was given a community order and must have mental health treatment for 12 months. He was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course, fined £346 and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCES
JAKE BELL, 38, of Pellymounter Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to between June and August 2023 depositing controlled waste at Tresaddern Farm, St Columb without an environmental permit, operating a waste operation at Tresaddern Farm without an environmental permit and between March and April 2024 was operating a regulated facility, namely a waste operation on land at The Old Coal Yard, Woonbridge, Roche without an environmental permit. He will be sentenced on 26 August.
