JAMES WEBB, 40, of New Street, Bugle pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable at Newquay Police Station on 21 May. He was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £140 surcharge and £85 costs. In a separate case he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating her on the A30 at Indian Queens on 27 May and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for an offence. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to have six months alcohol treatment. He was banned from driving for 29 months which will be reduced by 29 weeks if he completes a course and ordered to pay £85 costs.