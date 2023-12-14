Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that it will once again be running it’s ‘Lift Legend’ scheme.
The campaign hopes to help more people get home safely after a fun night out. This time of year, many enjoy an evening which includes an acholic drink or two, the Lift Legend campaign partners with licensed premises across the county to give those who stay sober and drive their friends home free soft drinks to show appreciation.
This year, almost 80 establishments will be taking part over the festive period.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Drink and drug driving is one of the ‘fatal five’ causes of serious injuries and deaths on roads in South West England.
“Last winter, Devon and Cornwall Police arrested 952 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Despite years of campaigning the road safety charity Brake reports that December remains a peak month for drink driving-related crashes.”
Lift Legend started at the beginning of the month and will run until Monday, January 1, 2024. Drivers buying a soft drink in one of the participating venues will receive a voucher to get their second drink free of charge.
The full list of venues taking part is:
Bude:
The Weir Bistro, Whalesborough, EX23 0JD
Calstock:
The Rifle Volunteer,Gunnislake, PL18 9HL
Fowey:
Sam's Fowey, Fowey, PL23 1AQ Sam's On The Beach, Par, PL24 2TL
St. Austell:
The Pitch Sports Bar, St Austell, PL26 8DT
Padstow:
The Well Parc Hotel, Trevone, PL28 8QN
Wadebridge:
The Earl of St Vincent, Wadebridge, PL27 6HT
Bodmin:
The St Mabyn Inn & Restaurant, Bodmin, PL30 3BA
Camelford:
Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club, Cornwall, PL32 9RF
Truro:
Sam's In The City, Truro, TR1 2AA Devoran Village Hall, Truro, TR3 6PW Dynamite Valley Brewery Ltd, Ponsanooth, TR3 7JW
Perranporth:
The Perranporth Inn, Perranporth, TR6 0BJ
Falmouth:
The Games Room, Falmouth, TR11 3AE Pizza Jockeys, Falmouth, TR11 3DB Halfway House, Falmouth, TR11 4AR Highcliffe House, Falmouth, TR11 4AR Princess Pavilion, Falmouth, TR11 4AR Falmouth Bowling Club, Falmouth, TR11 4JZ Falmouth Golf Club, Falmouth, TR11 5PR
St. Keverne:
Prince of Wales, St Martin, TR12 6DP The Paris Hotel, Coverack, TR12 6SX The New Inn, Manaccan, TR12 6HA The Three Tuns, St Keverne, TR12 6NA The White Hart, St Keverne, TR12 6ND The Five Pilchards Inn, Porthallow, TR12 6PP
Mullion:
Mullion Golf Club, Helston, TR12 7BP The Old Inn, Mullion, TR12 7HN
Lizard:
The Pavilion Bar, Ruan Minor, TR12 7JL Ann's Pasties, Lizard, TR12 7NJ The Witchball, Lizard, TR12 7NJ The Top House Inn, Lizard, TR12 7NQ
Redruth:
The Countryman, Piece, Carnkie, TR16 6SG
Helston:
42 The Living Room, Helston, TR13 8EQ The Atlantic Inn, Porthleven, TR13 9DZ The Ship Inn, Porthleven, TR13 9JS Lion and Lamb, Ashton, TR13 9RW Polurrian on the Lizard, Mullion, TR12 7EN
St. Just:
Commercial Hotel, St Just, TR19 7HE
Perranuthnoe:
The Victoria Inn, Perranuthnoe, TR20 9NP The Welloe, Praa Sands TR20 9TQ
St. Ives:
Rum and Crab Shack, St Ives, TR26 1LG
Hayle:
Duke of Leeds, Leedstown, TR27 6DB