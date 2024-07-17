LIFEBOAT volunteers have transformed an old pontoon in Fowey into a stage for its 200th anniversary celebrations.
Fowey Lifeboat Station did not have a stage for a live music performance by band Joey the Lips on the town quay as part of its RNLI 200 celebration event on Friday, August 2.
Fowey Harbour Commissioners stepped in and offered to let them have an old pontoon that was due to be scrapped, and the team are now busy upcycling it and turning it into a stage.
The pontoon started life at the Pandora Inn, where it was used as an outdoor eating and drinking area for customers. It was replaced seven years ago and given to Fowey Harbour Commissioners, who towed it to Fowey, where it subsequently became home to a lifeboat crew member’s commercial fleet of diving vessels. Having had its second lease of life, it was due to be scrapped.
Hearing that the volunteers from the lifeboat station were in need of a stage, Fowey Harbour Commissioners arranged to have it taken to Brazen Island in Polruan, where the transformation is taking place.
The volunteers are now asking people for old sails, which will be patchworked together to form a nautical themed canopy to crown the structure.
The 21 and a half tonne stage will be craned onto Fowey Town Quay on Thursday, August 1, ready for the live music and firework event.
The upcycled pontoon stage will form the centrepiece for the RNLI event which features lifeboat tours, live music by Joey the Lips at 7.45pm, an exhibition of 165 years of Fowey lifeboats and fireworks at 9.45pm in Fowey harbour.
Cathy Baillie, from Fowey Lifeboat Station, said: “This year the RNLI is commemorating 200 years of saving lives at sea.
“At Fowey lifeboat station our volunteers wanted to hold a celebration to mark the event. We are extremely grateful to Fowey Harbour Commissioners for all their help with the stage.
“We'd also like to thank our sponsors, as the event would not have been possible without their generosity. Thank you to Horizon Architectural Glazing for sponsoring the firework display. Thank you to Platinum sponsors, Fowey Harbour Commissioners, Imerys and Toms Boatyard Polruan. And thank you also to Bristol Private Office Services, Four Turnings Garage, Mor Interiors, Niles Bakery, and Richards Fruit and Veg.”