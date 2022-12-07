The RNLI lifeboat station in Fowey has been nominated by the NFU Mutual Liskeard and St Austell agency, to benefit from its latest round of the ‘Agency Giving Fund’.
The crew recently received a cheque for £6,300 which they say will help support training costs.
NFU Mutual’s agent and branch offices in the South West have nominated 56 local charities in the regionto receive a combined donation of more than £287,000 from a national £1.92-million ‘Agency Giving Fund’ launched by NFU Mutual’s Head Office.
To ensure these donations reached all corners of the UK and were directed where they’re needed most, NFU Mutual’s agency offices and branches, with over 295 locations nationwide, were given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.
From providing food parcels, donating to frontline health charities and enabling outreach mental health services to continue, the fund is making a difference to communities across the region.
One of the charities to benefit in the south west, with a donation of more than £6,300, was Fowey RNLI Lifeboat Station, which was nominated by NFU Mutual Liskeard and St Austell agency.
This donation will enable the station to kit out two volunteer crew members with essential safety kit such as a thermal suit, drysuit, lifejacket, helmet, seagoing gloves and layered clothing and boots.
Fowey Lifeboat Operations Manager, Chris Ogg, explained how the donation will make a difference: “We are very grateful for this generous donation from NFU Mutual. The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea and Fowey lifeboat station is run entirely by volunteers, with just one full-time paid member of staff. The average annual training cost for each individual crew member is £1,400, and each set of crew kit costs around £3,000.
“Without donations from organisations like NFU Mutual, we would not be able to provide our 24/7, 365 day a year service, saving lives at sea.”
Roz Hills, NFU Mutual regional manager for the south west added: “Charities like The RNLI are making a wonderful difference to our communities and we are proud that our agents have nominated a wide range of local causes to benefit from NFU Mutual’s national fund.”