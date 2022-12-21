The IntoBodmin CIC has been announced as the first project in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly to receive a share of the region’s £132-million Shared Prosperity Fund.
The community and arts organisation, formed in 2017, has been awarded £180,000 to refurbish “The Old Library” which serves as a cultural and community hub for the town, including co-working and business workspace, performance area, café and community room.
They will also use the funds to launch a new Community Skills Development programme to provide the opportunity for six volunteers to receive training and establish place-based groups to develop community opportunities.
Fin Irwin, director at IntoBodmin says: “We are so excited to finally transform The Old Library building, that has been at the heart of the Bodmin community for the last 125 years. Accessing the Shared Prosperity Fund will allow us to safeguard it for the next 125 years!”
Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, welcomed the news.
He said: “North Cornwall didn’t get as much EU investment as other parts of Cornwall so it is great news that the first Cornish recipients of the government’s flagship replacement programme, the Shared Prosperity Fund, are an organisation in Bodmin.”
IntoBodmin CIC received £180,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the UK Government’s levelling up agenda. Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been allocated a total £132-million to spend on local investments over three years until March 2025.
Mr Mann added: “The £180,000 funding awarded to intoBodminCIC will go towards refurbishing the Old Library in Bodmin and setting up a new skills development programme.
“This will significantly boost the availability of training in the town and restore one of the town’s most iconic buildings. I will follow this project closely and look forward to seeing the results.”