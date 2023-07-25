A Lostwithiel Cornwall Council member has been named as leader of his party’s group at the local authority.
Councillor Colin Martin, who had been acting leader of the group during Cllr Hannaford’s absence has taken the full reins as Lib Dem group leader.
It comes after previous leader Cllr Edwina Hannaford formally stood down as group leader after stepping aside for most of the past year due to illness.
Councillor Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc, has been named Deputy Leader of the party.
Deputy Leader Colin Martin had been ‘acting up’ as Leader for most of the past year since Cllr Hannaford took a back-seat due to illness. Cllr Martin was unanimously elected as Leader at a group meeting on Saturday, and thanked Cllr Hannaford for the important role she played in pulling the group together after the disappointing election results of 2021.
He said: “Edwina’s kindness, compassion and experience made her the perfect Leader during a difficult time, and we all wish her the best with her ongoing treatment.”
Cllr Martin represents Lostwithiel and Lanreath on Cornwall Council, and is also the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for South East Cornwall. He is an experienced campaigner and says that after a string of stunning by-election wins across the south-west, the Lib Dems will be looking to take the fight to the Tories.
Joining Colin, popular Bodmin Councillor Leigh Frost was unanimously elected as Deputy Leader, and is keen to present the Liberal Democrats as a positive alternative for Cornwall. On his appointment, Leigh said, “In only two years of Tory rule in Cornwall, we’ve seen disastrous policies implemented, budgets spiralling out of control, and precious time and money wasted on vanity projects such as an unwanted mayor. I’m delighted to have been elected as Deputy Leader to support Colin and the Liberal Democrats in holding the Conservatives to account for their failures and fighting to get a better deal for Cornwall.”