Joining Colin, popular Bodmin Councillor Leigh Frost was unanimously elected as Deputy Leader, and is keen to present the Liberal Democrats as a positive alternative for Cornwall. On his appointment, Leigh said, “In only two years of Tory rule in Cornwall, we’ve seen disastrous policies implemented, budgets spiralling out of control, and precious time and money wasted on vanity projects such as an unwanted mayor. I’m delighted to have been elected as Deputy Leader to support Colin and the Liberal Democrats in holding the Conservatives to account for their failures and fighting to get a better deal for Cornwall.”