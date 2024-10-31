LIBERAL Democrat councillors have said that Labour’s first budget is a massive let-down for Cornwall.
The latest budget, which was revealed yesterday (October 30) by Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP in Parliament, has been met with disappointment from the Liberal Democrats.
Cllr Colin Martin, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Cornwall Council said: “Tens of thousands of people across the duchy elected Labour MPs who promised to deliver ‘change’ and to ‘get a fair share for Cornwall’, but today we have actually seen austerity get worse, especially for the cash-strapped Council.”
“Instead of providing the extra support we need, she has simply piled on extra costs. The increase in employer’s National Insurance contributions will cost Cornwall Council around £3m.”
Many low paid workers will welcome the minimum wage increasing to £12.21 from next April, but Cllr Martin says that the Council’s policy of paying the “Foundation Living Wage” (£12.44) will no longer be enough to compete with other employers.
“We need an extra £54 million to pay care workers £15 per hour and fill over 1,000 vacancies, but the Government hasn’t even given us enough Social Care funding to meet increasing demand, let alone cover a pay rise for care workers. Throwing money at the NHS without fixing social care is like pouring water into a leaky bucket.”
Cllr Martin, who previously worked as a Special Needs teacher, says that extra funding announced for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities is a fraction of what is needed.
“Cornwall is set to receive about £10m, but our annual SEND funding gap is £20m, with an accumulated deficit predicted to reach £40m by March 2025.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group, called out Labour’s hypocrisy over funding for the poorest region in the UK: “When the Conservatives introduced the Shared Prosperity Fund to replace Cornwall’s £100m per year EU funding, Labour rightly criticised the Conservatives for offering just £44m per year for three years.
“Today Labour said they would “Continue the Shared Prosperity Fund at a reduced level for a transition year. We will have to wait and see whether Cornwall gets its fair share of this ever-decreasing pie.”
Cllr Frost also pointed out that transport investment was focused on the most densely populated parts of the country, with rail upgrades between Hull and Liverpool, Manchester and London, Oxford and Cambridge, and tram upgrades in Bradford and Leeds.
“Down here in Cornwall we will get nothing for road or rail upgrades and pittance for pothole repairs. Those lucky enough to still have a local bus service will see the fare cap increase by 50 per cent from £2 to £3!”
“Labour’s budget means Council Tax will rise to its highest level ever, whilst key workers are cut, making it even harder to access the services we need. The Council’s mission is to make Cornwall ‘A place to start well, live well and age well’ but this Labour budget will damage every service from cradle to grave.”